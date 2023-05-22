The Daily Bee: One Win Away

Five days remain until the final day of the Bundesliga season, and with it the possibility of Borussia Dortmund becoming champions of Germany. Five days until Borussia Dortmund have the chance to end Bayern Munich’s decade-long streak, and to possibly win BVB legends Marco Reus and Mats Hummels one final crown jewel to top off their careers: the Meisterschale.

The wait is going to be absolutely unbearable. What am I even going to do for the next week? I know I’m basically not going to be able to think about anything other than Saturday’s game all week. There are no Champions League games to distract me, no DFB Pokal matches, no International Football; nothing. I can only imagine how much of a nervous wreck I’m going to be this Saturday morning.

After all the highs and lows of this season, all that Borussia Dortmund have to do to become Bundesliga Champions is outscore Mainz 05 over the course of 90 minutes next Saturday. This is without a doubt the closest that the club has come to a title since the decade-long drought began. Only inches from the finish line, they just have to close out one more game.

Was für ein unfassbarer Support. DANKE an alle Borussinnen und Borussen, die diesen Sieg heute möglich gemacht haben! pic.twitter.com/I5du7QHgah — Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) May 21, 2023

Fivethirtyeight gives BVB an 82% chance to win the Bundesliga.

Mats Hummels has a heck of a shiner after taking a boot to the face in yesterday’s match:

Worth everything! One more pic.twitter.com/5tNdaHkUN3 — Mats Hummels (@matshummels) May 21, 2023

