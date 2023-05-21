MOTM Poll: Dortmund Only Three Points Away After Beating FC Augsburg

ONE win away everyone! ONE win away from the first non-Bayern Munich Bundesliga title in 11 years! When Edin Terzic and his squad travelled to Augsburg today, everything was on the line. A win would mean that BVB would go into the final matchday with everything in their own hands, and today, you could really feel that the team was up for it. The team pinned back Augsburg in the first half hour, and after just 38 minutes, Donyell Malen broke through the Augsburg defense, just to be stopped right in front of goal by Felix Uduokhai, who got sent straight off by referee Tobias Welz. The Black and Yellows have been notoriously bad at playing against low blocks for basically the whole season, so actually did fear that another Stuttgart Incident could happen. Luckily I was proven wrong by Haller and Co.

Here are my shouts for today’s MOTM:

Sébastien Haller

Haller has been looking increasingly dangerous throughout the last couple of weeks, and it seems like he has hit his goalscoring form at just the right moment. Haller is starting to give me flashbacks to his Frankfurt and Ajax days, and when Dortmund had a tough time putting the ball in the back of the net, Haller created a goal for himself, almost out of nowhere.

After Maximilian Bauer failed to clear the ball from a low cross form Donyell Malen, there was still a lot of work to do for the Ivorian international, who drove the ball forward and squeezed a shot into the far corner. This goal no doubt made the game much easier for BVB, as Augsburg were forced to open up and chase the game. Haller added a second goal from Marco Reus’ rebound in the 84th minute. Another very good display from our main man in front!

Gregor Kobel

Despite being down to ten men, Enrico Maaßen’s men didn’t lie down. If Kobel had not managed to save Irvin Cardona’s big opportunity in the 63th minute, this game might have turned out very differently. Kobel kept the game state in tact so to speak, and he did so a number of times this game. He has has been absolutely immense this season, and he deserves all possible praise — no matter how the season ends.

Emre Can

When Augsburg were hitting the counter, Emre Can was there to win the ball back high up the field. He always rushed to pressure Dion Beljo and Ermedin Demirovic as soon as they received the ball. If it wasn’t for Can’s performance today, Augsburg might just have had one, two or three more big opportunities at goal. Our midfield war machine battled it out today, and he did so in empathic fashion.

Mats Hummels

Another player who literally put his head (eye) on the line today was Mats Hummels. Our veteran general in defense had another very strong display in a string of very impressive performances this spring. He sadly went out after he was (accidentally) kicked in the eye by Maximilian Bauer. Luckily, Hummels seems alright, and up until he was substituted, he was good at pressuring attackers, driving the ball forward, and clearing corners left and right. Hummels looks like a defender who has won it all, and who knows? Maybe he’ll celebrate even more?

A quick sidenote: I know we were playing with against ten men, but I thought Özcan did a very good job today. Yes, he has been underwhelming (especially this year), but he never held his head down or complained about being benched. I think there’s still a place for him in this team.

Also — Tell us who you thought was MOTM in today’s game! And remember friend — just ONE more game to go!