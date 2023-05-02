The Daily Bee: The Great Dahoud Revolt Begins

August 23, 1305- Famed Scottish Warrior, William Wallace, is taken into London where he is provided a show trial in front of the English parliament and King Edward I. Within the day, Wallace is hung and quartered with his head displayed in front of the Tower of London and his severed limbs are sent out across England to be displayed in various towns. His death, rather than incite fear, became an act of martyrdom and the once-subdued Scottish lords were in open revolt against King Edward I within six months. What followed was a brutal war that saw an independent Scotland under King Bruce I and William Wallace’s legacy as a hero solidified in Scottish history books... and a cheesy Mel Gibson movie.

April 28, 2023- Borussia Dortmund Midfielder, Mahmoud Dahoud, is left out of the lineup to face Bochum by head coach, Edin Terzic. It would mark the third game where the midfielder was frozen out of the squad, including two underwhelming draws against basement dwellers Stuttgart and Bochum. Now, reports have come out of the Borussia Dortmund camp that the squad is ‘ astonished’ with Terzic’s decision to leave Dahoud out as reported by Ruhr Nachricten. Is this the beginning of the Great Dahoud Revolt?

Mo Dahoud did not play against VfB Stuttgart and VfL Bochum, where ball security might have helped Borussia Dortmund - against Bochum he was not even in the squad. Edin Terzic's decisions caused astonishment in the player's environment.



Probably not. There is reason to be concerned, however, as an uneasy squad heading into the final four games of the season is less than ideal. While it’s difficult to actually gauge any discourse within the squad from the outside looking in, the fact that Ruhr Nachricten is running a story on Dahoud’s departure could be indicative that there is something behind the scenes. I’m skeptical that any sort of discourse will be visible on the pitch but it is something to keep an eye on. Especially if we see Dahoud get any game time in the coming weeks.

What I am certain about, despite my midseason contract predictions, is that Dahoud and Borussia Dortmund will being undergoing an unfriendly divorce this summer as the midfielder’s contract runs out. Despite playing an important role under Terzic’s first stint and Marco Rose, the midfielder is not in the club’s plans going forward. While no rumors have emerged of his next destination, I’m sure we can look forward to some harsh words looking back at his time at BVB once he finds a new home. Regardless, if we don’t win the

Speaking of Dahoud, three Premier league clubs and AC Milan are interested in his signature for next season.

The DFB Pokal Semi-Finals begin today with Freiburg hosting RB Leipzig at 2:45 EST. This will be a rematch of last year’s final.

