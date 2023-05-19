Report: Karim Adeyemi Wins Bundesliga Rookie of the Season

After a slow start to the season turned into a fantastic 2023, Borussia Dortmund’s Karim Adeyemi has been selected as the Bundesliga Rookie of the Season! The Bundesliga Rookie of the Season Award is awarded to U23 players who are playing their first Bundesliga season, not their first season of professional football, and who have previously won Bundesliga Rookie of the Month. This meant Adeyemi faced stern competition from and beat out Lee Buchanan (Bremen), Tom Krauß (Schalke) , Junior Dina Ebimbe (Frankfurt), Henning Matriciani (Schalke), and Matthijs de Ligt (Bayern).

While De Ligt was the obvious favorite, Adeyemi has been in form across the entirety of 2023 with 10 goals and assists across 12 games. He has become an undisputed starter in Dortmund’s front three alongside Haller and Malen. All three of them should be expected to remain at the club for the foreseeable future. Additionally, the 21-year-old is the first Dortmund player to win the award since Ousmane Dembele in 2017.

