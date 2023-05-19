 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Daily Bee: Jude Bellingham Questionable for Sunday’s Match Against Augsburg

Dortmund may miss a key midfielder in Sunday’s vital title clash.

By Sean Keyser
Borussia Dortmund v Borussia Mönchengladbach - Bundesliga Photo by Alex Gottschalk/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Two games remain in this Bundesliga season, and it looks like the title race between Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich is going to come right down to the wire. Neither club can afford a single slip. Unfortunately for us Dortmund fans, it looks like BVB may have to go to Augsburg on Sunday and win down a critical man. According to Ruhr Nachrichten, Jude Bellingham, who has missed multiple training sessions this week with a knee injury, is questionable for Sunday’s crucial match.

Meanwhile, in a match that is just as important as Sunday’s match between Dortmund and Augsburg, RB Leipzig will be trying to do the lord’s work and beat Bayern Munich. Unfortunately, poor wittle Timo Werner has a cold and might not play, which gives the Bavarians a significant advantage.

  • Full credit is owed to these two West Ham fans for valiantly holding off a mob of AZ Alkmaar fans who were attempting to attack a group of friends and family of the West Ham players. These two lads showed exceptional tactical awareness by utilizing the high ground and assuming a bottleneck position to negate the manpower advantage of the Alkmaar lunatics.

