The Daily Bee: The Champions League Final Has Its First Contender

Good morning everyone and happy Wednesday! Yesterday saw us inch one step closer to the Champions League final on June 10th with Inter Milan claiming victory over their city rivals, AC Milan. Inter Milan achieved a 1-0 victory in the second leg to take their total to a 3-0 aggregate victory and 4-0 record against AC Milan this season. Inter’s presence in the final will be the first time an Italian team reached the end of the competition since 2017 when Juventus lost to Real Madrid and the first time Inter reached the final since 2010... when they beat Bayern Munich 2-0 in Madrid.

So, what’s this mean for Dortmund? Well, not much actually. The only real tie-in is that Henrikh Mkhitaryan has reached a Champions League final! The former Dortmund player was with the club between 2013 and 2016 before going on to Manchester United. Personally, I’ll be rooting for Inter just to see Mkhitaryan lift the trophy in the twilight of his career.

On the other side of the bracket, Real Madrid visit Manchester City today at 3 pm EST to find out who will be competing with Inter Milan in Istanbul. While Manchester City are heavily favored, you never know who will come out on top as long as Real Madrid is involved. Regardless of the outcome, I’ve prepared the following jar for your tears because let’s be honest, any time I mention Manchester City or Real Madrid someone in the comments starts crying about the death of football in the comments.

The Links

Gregor Kobel has been linked with a new and early contract extension that would see him double his schedule. (Bild)

Jurgen Klopp has come out and thrown his support behind Borussia Dortmund for the final two matchdays of the Bundesliga. He knows a thing or two about winning the league with Borussia Dortmund. (RN)

Unrelated to Dortmund but Florian Balogun, the Arsenal striker on loan to Reims in the Bundesliga, has filed a one-time switch to represent the USMNT. (The Player Himself)

The Daily Buzz

Who do you want to see in the UCL final and who are you pulling for? Additionally, if you had to pick any Dortmund player outside of Marco Reus, past or present, to win the UCL, who would you pick?