The Daily Bee: The News is EXCITED About Edson Alvarez

FINE. We will ADDRESS the RUMOR. I think my phone buzzed more today because of tweets about Edson Alvarez than for work emails. It seems that a reported transfer of Ajax midfielder Edson Alvarez is really heating up, per multiple reliable sources.

Borussia Dortmund and Bayern München are both very interested in signing Edson Álvarez ( /25) from Ajax Amsterdam - confirmed. No contact so far between clubs. But it’s expected soon. Price tag €35-40m. @kerry_hau @SPORT1 — Patrick Berger (@berger_pj) May 15, 2023

News #Alvarez: Yes, Bayern bosses like him! But he’s no transfer target at this stage. No concrete talks. On his position #Tuchel prefers a player from the Premier League.



Instead, #BVB is pushing a lot for him now. Ajax is aware of Dortmund‘s efforts. Talks with his management… pic.twitter.com/w3vJTQtM6Q — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) May 15, 2023

This seems like a bit of a luxury buy given the price tag. Emre Can has proven that the holding midfield position is his to command, and buying another player at €35 million seems like bad business just for rotation. Perhaps Edin Terzic wants to return to a double pivot, like the days of Weigl and Gundogan or Witsel and Delaney. I could get behind it. Or possibly Terzic wants two holding mids that can swap in at center back if called upon. Certainly, there are a few ways this works out.

Youth Team Says Up!

Well this is pleasant news, isn’t it? After a rough Hindrunde, BVB’s U23 team found themselves faltering in the 3. Liga. Dortmund made the move to sack head coach Christian Preußer and replace him with Jan Zimmermann. The move has paid off, and the U23s will remain in the 3. Liga next season.

Die #BVB-U23 hat den Klassenerhalt in der 3. Liga perfekt gemacht. Im Duell mit Erzgebirge #Aue gab es sechs Tore und einen wilden Schlagabtausch.https://t.co/g1ipdgron6 — Ruhr Nachrichten BVB (@RNBVB) May 15, 2023

