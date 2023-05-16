 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Daily Bee: The News is EXCITED About Edson Alvarez

By Zac Weilminster
AFC Ajax v AZ Alkmaar - Dutch Eredivisie Photo by Nesimages/Michael Bulder/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Good morning, Fear the Wall.

FINE. We will ADDRESS the RUMOR. I think my phone buzzed more today because of tweets about Edson Alvarez than for work emails. It seems that a reported transfer of Ajax midfielder Edson Alvarez is really heating up, per multiple reliable sources.

This seems like a bit of a luxury buy given the price tag. Emre Can has proven that the holding midfield position is his to command, and buying another player at €35 million seems like bad business just for rotation. Perhaps Edin Terzic wants to return to a double pivot, like the days of Weigl and Gundogan or Witsel and Delaney. I could get behind it. Or possibly Terzic wants two holding mids that can swap in at center back if called upon. Certainly, there are a few ways this works out.

Youth Team Says Up!

Well this is pleasant news, isn’t it? After a rough Hindrunde, BVB’s U23 team found themselves faltering in the 3. Liga. Dortmund made the move to sack head coach Christian Preußer and replace him with Jan Zimmermann. The move has paid off, and the U23s will remain in the 3. Liga next season.

The Daily Buzz

Here’s something German football related; Summer is right around the corner... what’s your favorite ice cream flavor? Soft serve or scooped? Let us know in the comments.

