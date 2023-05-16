Match Ratings: BVB Beat Borussia Mönchengladbach 5-2

Honestly, if I were Bayern Munich right now, I would be a bit scared. Dortmund have hit a scaringly good run of form to close out the season and are biting the Bavarians in the heels. Saturday’s match against Borussia Mönchengladbach was most of all a brilliant offensive display from the entire team. The team did concede a (very soft) penalty and a brilliant long range effort from Lars Stindl, but other than that, there’s not much to complain about. Some might argue that some players had their best display of the season so far!

Here are our ratings from BVB’s 5-2 win against Borussia Mönchengladbach:

Starting XI

Gregor Kobel

Paul: 7

Patrick: 8

Made a fantastic save to keep the game at 4-2. Outside of that, couldn’t do much to prevent the Gladbach goals. His defense owe him an apology for bringing Gladbach back into this one.

Yash: 7.5

Mats Hummels

Paul: 7

Patrick: 7

Wasn’t exactly dominant but showed his professionalism in the 59 minutes he played. Dortmund had a clean sheet when he left the field.

Yash: 8

Continues to be extremely important. We sorely missed his presence when he was subbed off.

Niklas Süle

Paul: 6

Patrick: 7

Yash: 7

Gets a bonus point for that goal-line clearance.

Julian Ryerson

Paul: 5

Patrick: 5

Despite the dominant game by the entire team, Ryerson was incognito. Not much to write here.

Yash: 5

Marius Wolf

Paul: 5

Both the full backs were fine, but nothing to write home about. Solid enough. Wolf was good going forward, but a little exposed defensively.

Patrick: 6

Yash: 6

Constantly active, and would have received a significantly higher rating if not for his part in Gladbach’s second.

Emre Can

Paul: 6

Patrick: 5

I almost want to give Can two ratings here as he was turned into a centerback for the final 30 minutes of the game. The first 60 minutes saw him control the game’s temp alongside Jude and he held down the entire midfield. After Hummels came off and he played in defense, he became a total liability and failed to lead the backline as he does with midfield.

Yash: 5

Great in holding midfield, not so much in the centre of defense.

Jude Bellingham

Paul: 8

Bellingham has looked rejuvenated in the last couple games. After looking increasingly tired as the season has worn on, perhaps the near-confirmation of his move to Real Madrid has given him the boost he and BVB needed. If it can help him push this team over the line to a title, it’ll be totally worth it!

Patrick: 8

Yash: 8

Significantly better in his last two than he has been recently in a slightly more advanced position alongside Brandt, as he broke lines, won tackles and created chances. The goal was the perfect icing on the cake.

Julian Brandt

Paul: 8

Patrick: 8

Patrick: 8

As the resident Brandt fanatic, I’ll let Yash speak on this one.

Yash: 8

Played a little deeper than usual (next to Jude rather than his usual role in the 10), but was vital to almost everything positive we did going forward. Didn’t get an assist this week, but three of our five came from his intelligent passing. Let’s hope he keeps this up for the final two games!

Karim Adeyemi

Paul: 7

Patrick: 8

Didn’t get on the scoresheet but was easily one of Dortmund’s most involved players across the entire 90. He won more duels and fouls then any other player and looked dangerous when he was on the ball.

Yash: 7.5

Donyell Malen

Paul: 9

The Donyell Malen resurgence continues! Malen is currently BVB’s top goalscorer in the Bundesliga this season, with nine goals, and sits behind only Jude Bellingham (14 vs Malen’s 10) in all competitions.

Patrick: 9

One goal and two assists continues Malen’s in-form streak as the forward now has eight goals and four assists in his last eleven Bundesliga games. He was absolutely vital in Dortmund’s attack across 69 minutes (Nice). He harassed Bensebaini the entire game and I’m sure he has many Dortmund fans questioning the club for attempting to sign the Algerian.

Yash: 9

Sébastien Haller

Paul: 9

Haller has made a lot of progress in recent weeks. He was brilliant over the weekend, and looked exactly the player we bought to lead the line for BVB. As is often the case, perhaps fans need to be a little more patient with players when they first join their club (especially if they’ve also suffered a life-altering diagnosis less than a year ago). Sometimes it takes them time to get up to speed.

Patrick: 10

Won a penalty which Bellingham converting and then scored two well taken goals. Easily his best game for Dortmund (Outside of that freak friendly against Basel) and, if he keeps this form, Dortmund have a lethal frontline in the coming years.

Yash: 9

Easily his best performance in a black and yellow shirt till date. He’s shown glimpses of his ability to win the ball in the air and hold up play so far, and today his lethality was on full display. More of the same, please!

Substitutes

Rapha Guerreiro

Paul: 7

Patrick: 8

Yash: 8

Probably a better fit for this game than Ryerson, given Gladbach’s rather limp wide attack. Managed the second-best expected assists of Dortmund’s players despite only being on the pitch for about half an hour.

Salih Özcan

Paul: 6

Patrick: 8

Yash: 7

This is the Ozcan I thought we’d signed: combative, dynamic, and safe in possession. He hasn’t been particularly good at showing it recently, but he did today.

Marco Reus

Paul: 6

Patrick: 8

Yash: 7

Introduced during a rather flat spell from us, and the team seemed to pep up after he came on.

Gio Reyna

Paul: 6

Got a goal, gave up a penalty. Surprisingly eventful for twenty minutes on the pitch!

Patrick: 6

Yes, he conceded a penalty but I think it was soft and shouldn’t be held against Reyna. On the other hand, I still think he has a tendency to want to play ‘hero ball’ where wants to be the one to score. Regardless, he did end up getting his goal in garbage time. I just wish he was a bit more creative and team-centric when in possession.

Yash: 6

Sometimes maybe good, sometimes maybe sh*t. I will not be holding the penalty concession against him, but it does seem like his development is going backwards in terms of his decision making.

Youssoufa Moukoko

N/A

Overall

Paul: 8

I’m torn on what rating to give this performance overall. But for the last 15 minutes, this was closing in on a 10, but then BVB fell asleep late in the game and gave up a couple needless goals. Gladbach’s penalty was very, very soft, but so was the penalty gifted to BVB in the first half, so I guess that makes them both even.

Nonetheless, the performance late in the game forces me to knock some points off the overall rating. We need more of the first 75 minutes from Dortmund in the final two games of the season, and hopefully either RB Leipzig or FC Köln can do us a massive favour and snatch some points off Bayern.

Patrick: 8

Dortmund were well on their way to a 10/10 performance until they let BMG back in this one in the closing minutes. That being said, I don’t necessarily think there should be any lasting concern about Dortmund conceding two goals in the final minutes in this one. Dortmund played one of their best games of the season, especially Haller and Malen, and earned a four goal lead going into halftime. They took their foot off the pedal, rotated the lineup with the next two games in mind, and still came away with three points. On to Augsburg!

Yash: 7

Had the game ended at half, this would have been a 9. Had it ended at 60, this would have been an 8. The penalty was definitely soft at best, but there was a noticeable easing-up from our black and yellows late on, and that leaves a slightly sour taste (even if it ultimately meant nothing). I think subbing off Hummels might have contributed to it; his presence is massive, and it’s clear he keeps the standards high at the back in a way neither Emre nor Niki were able to. Lots of positives to take from this one, though; it’s all about doing the maximum possible and hoping for a bit of luck elsewhere now!