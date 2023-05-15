The Daily Bee: Bayer Leverkusen Sign Alejandro Grimaldo on a Free Transfer

For years, the biggest issue that Bayer Leverkusen have had is keeping a solid core together long enough to compete with Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich. They are already trying to keep Xabi Alonso away from the prying eyes of Real Madrid or Tottenham. Now, they’ve made a massive signing that will really help them compete with the bigger clubs.

Bayer Leverkusen have signed Alejandro Grimaldo on a free transfer from SL Benfica, inking a deal that will last for the next four seasons after this summer. Grimaldo has been one of the most consistent left backs in Europe and has been a standout player for Benfica since moving there from Barcelona in 2016.

The Links

BVB are reportedly willing to offer up Nico Schulz on a free transfer just to get his wages off the club’s books.

Jamie Bynoe-Gittens will miss the rest of the season with his shoulder injury, per the Athletic.

According to Kicker, Sebastian Kehl has offered Mats Hummels a contract extension, and it is up to the aging center back to decide if he wants to continue his career with BVB or spend his final years in other pastures.

The Daily Buzz

Does this move help move the needle for Bayer Leverkusen?