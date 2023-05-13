(Late) Match Preview: BVB Welcome Gladbach to the Westfalenstadion

In today’s edition of Will Bayern Drop Points, Borussia Dortmund are tasked with collecting their own three points against Borussia Monchengladbach. The foals have historically been interesting opponents for BVB. In the late 2010s, Dortmund’s Borussen brothers seemed to offer a pretty routine three points, despite their historical dominance in the Bundesliga. Ironically, despite Gladbach losing some of their panache in the last few seasons, they have become an increasingly troublesome opponent for BVB. From feisty Pokal ties to a 4-2 drubbing in November, Gladbach do not open the doors for BVB when they step onto the pitch.

At this point in the season, Gladbach do not really have anything to play for. There are nine points left on the table, which could only get them as high as Europa League qualification if every team above them fails to win another game. They are also 10 points clear of the drop, so they are safe from the threat of relegation. Their captain, Lars Stindl, is leaving the club this summer, as is their longtime left-back Ramy Bensebaini and prolific striker Marcus Thuram.

It will be interesting to see how much fight they bring with them to Dortmund today.

Expected Lineup

Jamie Bynoe-Gittens will be a known omission today as the youngster, unfortunately, had to undergo another shoulder surgery. Thomas Meunier remains absent, and Edin Terzic hates Mahmoud Dahoud.

It ain’t broke, so do not expect Terzic to spend too much time trying to fix it. After last week’s rout of Wolfsburg, Terzic is likely to keep things just about the same.

Prediction

Gladbach have had their struggles this season, but they punished BVB in November for failing to take them seriously. Dortmund should be able to navigate this match, but Wolfsburg’s visit likely will not be repeated.

3-2.

What are you expecting in the match today? Will Donny Malen add to his catalog of excellent goals? Let us know in the comments.