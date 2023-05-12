The Daily Bee: Romano Says Bellingham and Real Madrid “Agree to the Details”, I Cry

I, in my naive youth, thought there was a possibility that Borussia Dortmund would be able to hold onto one of the club’s young stars. Despite all the evidence from prior years to the contrary, I thought there was a chance that Jude Bellingham would be different, and that he would stay at least another year. Unfortunately, is increasingly seems that this will not be the case.

Jude Bellingham has accepted all the details of Real Madrid contract proposal already 10 days ago. He's excited by Madrid project. ⚪️✨ #RealMadrid



Real Madrid want to meet with Borussia Dortmund in May in order to agree on the final package/fee.



Fabrizio Romano doesn’t nail every transfer rumor, but there’s usually a kernel of truth to what he reports. Numerous sources have reported the Bellingham-to-Real Madrid rumor as being legitimate, and now Romano has claimed that Bellingham and Madrid have agreed to what could probably be described as “personal terms,” and that now it will be up to the two clubs involved to negotiate a transfer fee.

While I am quite sad and will miss Jude Bellingham dearly, he is getting to play for the world’s biggest club, and Borussia Dortmund are about to receive a nine figure transfer fee, and this squad has a ton of holes that need to be addressed. While losing a world class player is never fun, a large transfer fee would at least ease the pain.

Borussia Dortmund might sign Marvin Ducksch, who has 12 goals and 5 assists with Werder Bremen, as a backup striker this summer. Ducksch is a 29-year-old former BVB academy product.

We are now officially relying on Schalke to help us win a Bundesliga title.

