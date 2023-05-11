The Daily Bee: Borussia Dortmund’s New Home Kit Leaked

Good Morning Afternoon Evening Fear the Wall

Apologies for the late-coming of the Daily Bee today. It has been a long day! But the good news is that I’ve caught wind of rumours of Borussia Dortmund’s home kit for next season being leaked. Just what I need after a hard day. I’m sure it will be really, really nice, and it certainly won’t somehow manage to blend gross and boring in equal measure...

Oh.

I am not a fan. To be fair, I’m not usually a fan of BVB kits because Puma is apparently staffed by people with absolutely no taste at all, but I really liked this season’s kit, so this is a disappointing return to form. Besides the obviously unappealing enforcement of brand guidelines by 1&1, resulting in a margin around their logo that looks extremely stupid, I also think it’s just a very uninspired approach to giving a nod to Westfalenstadion.

There are very few areas that I’d suggest clubs look to Southampton for inspiration, but they recently released a kit that also gave a nod to their home grounds (St Mary’s Stadium and The Dell before it), and I think they really nailed it. But I guess a little creativity was a tall task for Puma or the fan that designed this monstrosity (I am mostly joking about him, that’s too mean). I will not purchase.

Jamie Bynoe-Gittens will be out for the rest of the season, as he will undergo shoulder surgery in an attempt to try and fix whatever lingering issue he is dealing with from his injury earlier in the season.

Oh one of our wingers is suffering lots of injury issues? That’s a shame. At least we will have cover if this continues to be a problem next season, with Ansgar Knauff returning to Dortmund this summer. Oh, he’s staying in Frankfurt? Okay, well at least we’ll get decent money for him. How much? €5m? I see...

Rumours have been circulating linking Borussia Dortmund to the Werder Bremen striker, Marvin Ducksch. I don’t really get the rumours here. I’m not sure he’s good enough for BVB, and he’s approaching 30. But I suppose it’s not a bad move if Kehl and Terzic feel we need more depth up top. Anyway, more importantly, making footballer’s sit in front of the most budget looking Umbro boots in human history, during press conferences, is quite funny:

What do you make of BVB’s new kit? And if you like it, why don’t you keep your bad opinions to yourself, okay?