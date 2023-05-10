Looking Around the League: BVB Cruise, but Bayern Stave Off the Bees

After 31 Matchdays, we still do not know who will be crowned champions of the Bundesliga. This past weekend featured Bayern in the driver’s seat with BVB playing catchup. The roles have switched and switched again and despite BVB’s demolition of Wolfsburg, Bayern retained top spot with a win against Werder Bremen.

Elsewhere, there was significant shuffling on the bottom of the table, with BVB’s rivals Schalke climbing out of the relegation zone for, I believe, the first time this season.

Results

Bayer Leverkusen 1-2 FC Köln

Mainz 05 2-3 Schalke 04

Borussia Monchengladbach 2-0 VfL Bochum

FC Augsburg 1-0 Union Berlin

Hertha BSC 2-1 VfB Stuttgart

SC Freiburg 0-1 RB Leipzig

TSG Hoffenheim 3-1 Eitracht Frankfurt

Werder Bremen 1-2 Bayern Munich

Borussia Dortmund 6-0 Wolfsburg

Standings

Bottoms Up!

In a very interesting turn of events, the teams in 18th, 15th, 14th, and 13th all won their games this weekend. Normally a win from the bottom of the table is critical, as it helps your team take precious leaps past the other teams flirting with relegation. Unfortunately, when everyone at the bottom wins, it’s just another day at the office! Hertha Berlin will be feeling exceptionally hard done by, having collected their first win since... well... God knows when. Still, the Berliners remain three points adrift in last place, almost doomed to face the drop. Schalke and Hoffenheim on the other hand capitalized on the stumble from Bochum and catapulted themselves out of the drop spots. Stuttgart and Bochum will need to act fast if they are to save themselves from relegation.

Not Union’s Year

It has been, frankly, an outstanding story in the other Berlin locker room this season. While Hertha are on a crash course to the 2. Bundesliga, Union Berlin, who left the second division only four seasons ago, were a decent shout to win it all for a large part of the season! With this weekend’s defeat to Augsburg, Union are unfortunately all but out of the title race. It has been a season to remember for Union, and their entire squad deserves enormous praise for what they have accomplished. It’s not over yet, however, as Christian Streich’s Freiburg are ready in the wings, waiting to usurp Union for the final Champions League spot. Union need to bring it home and collect the accolade they so much deserve.

