The Daily Bee: Late Night Transfer Rumor Special!

Good morning, everyone! Happy Wednesday! I decided to give you guys what you want this week; juicy transfer rumors because frankly, there’s not enough rumors in football. So, let’s take a look. Jokes aside, we are approaching silly season in the world of soccer and plenty of players are being linked to Borussia Dortmund.

El Chadaille Bitshiabu

French centerback, El Chadaille Bitshiabu, is currently plying his trade with Paris Saint Germain and the U17 French national team. It came out last week that Borussia Dortmund and Frankfurt both submitted bids for Bitshiabu but now, it looks like all of Europe has decided they want this kid. Rumors of Premier League interest and a new PSG contract now swirl. The promising talent would cost around 15 million euros and be one for the future.

Marvin Ducksch

The former Borussia Dortmund striker could be linked with a return to the club. Ducksch, who is currently playing for Werder Bremen, will have on year on his contract and was rumored to be a potential choice to replace Anthony Modeste. Dortmund would have to pay around 7.5 million euros, similar to what they paid for Modeste. Unlike Modeste, however, is that Ducksch scored 12 goals and assists 5 this season. Despite this rumor picking up earlier this week, it sounds Patrick Berger already dispelled these rumors. Personally, I would be more interested if he could compete in next season’s Bunducksliga.

Midfield Replacements

Zac touched up on this yesterday in the Daily Bee but Dortmund have been linked with two replacements for Jude Bellingham. Enzo Le Fee and Edson Alvarez have both been rumored to be Dortmund’s targets and Patrick Berger confirmed this. Will it happen? I have no clue. Are they good? Twitter says yes.

THE SCRAN

We made it everyone!

The Links

Messi has simultaneously signed with everyone and no one according to all transfer rumors in the past week. According to his dad, he has yet to sign with anyone.

Oliver Glasner, who led Frankfurt to the Europa League last season, is out at the club in the summer. The Eagles will be looking for a new coach.

While looking at that last link, I completely fell for this:

Julian #Nagelsmann wird Oliver #Glasner zur neuen Saison beerben und Cheftrainer von Eintracht Frankfurt werden! Der gebürtige Münchner hat am heutigen Dienstag einen Vertrag bis zum 30. Juni 2026 unterschrieben ✍️ #SGE



Gude und herzlich willkommen! https://t.co/CQYzqU2hNg pic.twitter.com/56bQLilE9t — Eintracht Frankfurt (@Frankfurt_Flo) May 9, 2023

It took me about five minutes as I was trying to figure out why no one else was talking about this. Would be a fun move though.

The Daily Buzz

If you had to sign one player who cost under $35 million, who would it be?