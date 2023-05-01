The Daily Bee: A Possible Jadon Sancho Return?

Happy Monday everyone! My Daily Bee reign of terror, and West Coast publishing times, continue into the new week! Fortunately, there’s something to actually write about this week: Jadon Sancho’s potential return.

A return of Jadon Sancho is not out of the question. There have been no direct talks yet. Sebastian Kehl has had conversations with the player's agency, where Gittens is also under contract, among others.



If anything, a loan would be conceivable.



It’s been reported that the young Englishman has interest in coming to Dortmund, likely on loan, for next season. It’s been a rumor for several weeks now but as silly season approaches, the news is becoming hotter. Bild have described the rumor as being “not out of the question” and that Kehl is in constant contact with Sancho’s agents, who also manage Jamie Bynoe-Gittens.

Is it likely we’ll see Sancho back at Dortmund? I highly doubt it. After spending some time away from the pitch due to mental health and injuries, Sancho has become a more consistent player in the past few weeks for Manchester. He only has five goals and two assists this season, far from his 17g 16a season in Dortmund so maybe a return would do him well? Regardless, the move would likely be a loan rather than a transfer.

Personally, I’d love to see Sancho back in black and yellow even if it’s for just one season. Especially if headlines like this keep popping up:

Dortmund are coming to Chicago to play Chelsea on August 2nd. Are you going?

Just in case you needed a reminder, Dortmund are back in second place after Bayern Munich won against Hertha Berlin. Additionally, our good friends in Schalke beat Bremen on Saturday. They sit in 17th, one point back from the relegation playoff behind... Bochum.

Elsewhere in Europe, Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal set the record for the youngest player to feature for Barcelona as he came on this weekend. The 15-year-old winger has been making headlines since his debut.

