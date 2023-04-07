Match Preview: Borussia Dortmund Host Third Place Union Berlin

With their third high-stakes match in seven days, Borussia Dortmund have one thing on their mind: Union busting.

BvB host third-place Union Berlin in a decisive clash where nothing is certain. A win keeps the pressure on Bayern Munich and gives the team a five-point gap over third. A loss sees Dortmund drop to third and fall further back in the quest to win the Bundesliga. Unfortunately for Dortmund, marquee matchups with actual stakes have not gone well this season. Additionally, the side’s form has dipped considerably, having one win in their last five matches in all competitions. Terzic’s side will be looking to fix the defensive errors in the previous two matches and rediscover the attacking edge that put six goals past Koln.

Union Berlin are also having a bit of trouble after experiencing a purple patch earlier this season. Like Dortmund, they were knocked out of the DFB Pokal after experiencing a 2-0 loss to Frankfurt and are out of the Europa League after falling to Brighton’s feeder club, Union St. Gilloise 6-3 on aggregate. Still, the side are lethal and hard to break having only lost to Bayern in the Bundesliga in 2023. Terzic’s side will have to iron out all mistakes if they want to avoid another defeat to Union this season.

Player to Watch: Sheraldo Becker

Sheraldo Becker has been Union’s point man throughout the entirety of this season. Despite having a modest eight goals and four assists in 26 games this season, he has shown that his partnership with Kevin Berhens in recent weeks can bear results. Like everyone else on Union Berlin’s side, Becker has proven he can play both sides of the ball. Dortmund’s backline will need to be diligent about his presence throughout the game.

Predicted Lineup: 4-3-3

I’ve gone for an interesting lineup considering Dortmund needs some things to change. I think we see Moukoko up top after returning from injury. Adeyemi should return from his DFB suspension. I put Reus on the right side but in reality, I think he and Brandt will be playing that position interchangeably with Ryerson providing most of the width from right-back. Bellingham should be back and we’ll have Can as a defensive midfielder. Hopefully, the two have resolved their differences stemming from Der Klassiker. With a team that sits back like Union Berlin, I think Guerreiro can actually slot back into an attacking role while Hummels and Süle shore up the defense. Kobel in goal as per usual.

Predicted Score: 3-0