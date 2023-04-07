The Daily Bee: We Go Again

Paul hit you all with a dash of doomerism yesterday, so I thought I would respond with a fresh, healthy dose of optimism:

Everything isn’t completely, totally, 100% fucked quite yet.

Borussia Dortmund are out of the DFB Pokal and the Champions League so there’s nothing to be won from those two competitions. However, despite the abysmal taste in everyone’s mouth following BVB’s showing on Saturday, the Bundesliga is very much still in play. Fivethirtyeight gives Die Schwarzgelben a 15% chance of winning the league. While it’s been a while and my mathematics is a little rusty, I’m fairly confident that 15 is bigger than 0.

Unfortunately, after losing to Bayern Munich, Dortmund will need some help from their Bundesliga comrades in order to take the league trophy, but BVB don’t have to worry about that. All they have to do is win as many games in front of them as they can, and hope that Bayern stumble along the way (which they are still quite capable of). Make them win out, and prove they deserve to be champions.

The Links

According to Fabrizio Romano, Borussia Dortmund have submitted a bid to extend Julian Brandt’s contract.

From Deutsche Welle: should the Bundesliga be regulated further? The article breaks down the different options available to the league, include the always-controversial scrapping of the 50+1 rule.

Lionel Messi has reportedly been offered a FOUR HUNDRED MILLION EURO one-year contract to play for Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia. Here’s a list of countries, according to Wikipedia, whose GDP is lower than that:

Cook Islands Marshall Islands Anguilla Palau Kiribati Nauru Montserrat Tuvalu

The Daily Buzz

What would you do if you made €400m in one year?