Match Ratings: BVB Blow Another Big Game

In a must-win German Cup match, BVB failed to bring their A-game, their B-game, or even their Z-game. It was a tired, sloppy performance that by no means merited a place in the next round of the competition, and it leaves the season at serious risk. With another major test against Union Berlin on Saturday, the coach and players need to get their heads right fast.

Here are our ratings from Borussia Dortmund’s 2-0 loss to RB Leipzig:

Starting XI

Gregor Kobel

Zac: 8

Kept the team in the game.

Paul: 8

Joey: 8

Without Greg, the scoreline would have been embarrassing.

Julian Ryerson

Zac: 4

Regularly beaten on the left and did not improve on the right. Sloppy going forward, and hung the CBs out to dry.

Paul: 4

Joey: 5

At least he put in some effort.

Mats Hummels

Zac: 6

One of BVB’s better defenders, but is not cut out to be the star man. Hummels will be fine in a functioning defense, but he is too old to be the cornerstone.

Paul: 5

Hummels was at fault for RB Leipzig’s opening goal, after Mohamed Simakan sent him to the shops with a feint left before dinking it by him with his right. Despite getting cooked on that play, Hummels was one of BVB’s best players, in reality.

As Zac said, he isn’t the leading man anymore, but he’s still a solid squad player that can be a positive contributor in the rotation.

Joey: 6

Niklas Süle

Zac: 5

Just kind of all over the place. Part of a defense that look like it was operating in four different corners of the room.

Paul: 4

Joey: 5

Big Fridge had a decent second half with consistent passing. Unfortunately the possession which Süle helped maintain was far too lackluster to produce anything noteworthy.

Marius Wolf

Zac: 3

Rightly yanked. Completely toasted by Olmo.

Paul: 3

Wolf’s defensive limitations have been on full display in the last couple games.

Joey: 3

The Wolf was not released.

Emre Can

Zac: 7.5

Did everything he could, including several good ball carries, a few vital clearances, and providing a sense of calm on the ball in tight moments.

Paul: 7

Joey: 8

He and Greg were the only players who believed we could win.

Salih Özcan

Zac: 2

Absolutely miserable for 90 minutes. Terrible on the ball and useless defensively.

Paul: 2

Joey: 1.5

Why wasn't he subbed for Dahoud?

Rapha Guerreiro

Zac: 5

Attempted to implement some of his creativity into the match, but it was like a ballet dancer trying to execute a dance routine with a couple of offensive linemen.

Paul: 4

Joey: 4

Looked like the old, uninspired Rapha. He had a few decent dribbles, but it was child’s play for Leipzig.

Marco Reus

Zac: 2

Had almost no impact on the game, and, as we have seen in the past, did precious little as captain to get his team moving in the right direction.

Paul: 3

Joey: 3

Really disappointing from the Captain, unfortunately.

Julian Brandt

Zac: 3

Missing. Please return to Fear the Wall if found.

Paul: 4

Joey: 4

We need pre-injury Brandt back. NOW!

Donyell Malen

Zac: 5

Angry Donny was one of the few highlights of the game for me. The Dutchman has been oft-criticized for a lack of passion and fighting spirit, but without the intervention of his teammates, I think he would have thrown some punches at both Felix Brych and Emil Forsberg. Go on Donny, get mad.

Paul: 6

I actually thought Malen was half decent.

Joey: 5

Substitutes

Youssoufa Moukoko

Zac: 4

Looked out of his element. Connected almost no passes and seemed completely unsure of how to play with Donyell Malen. Isn’t that what training is for??

Paul: 5

Joey: 5

I think he had Dortmund’s only shot on target.

Jude Bellingham

Zac: 6

The game clearly improved with Bellingham in it. He connected the defense and attack and pushed the game into Leipzig’s territory. Despite his fiery attitude, BVB may have gotten a result with Bellingham on from the start.

Paul: 5

Bellingham did breath a little life into BVB when he came on, but felt like he failed to really do much more than that. Didn’t manage to turn that energy into something of real substance.

Joey: 4

Jamie Bynoe-Gittens

Zac: 7

Brought some of the only life BVB had into the game.

Paul: 6

Speaking of substance, I thought JBG’s direct approach, which sometimes feels overly naïve, was exactly what BVB needed. He almost saved the day too, but for a good save by Blaswich.

Joey: 6

Anthony Modeste

N/A

Overall

Zac: 2

Paul: 3

As much as this was a very poor performance, I don’t think I’m as mad about this one as everyone else. It looked to me like everyone was still suffering the effects of Saturday’s loss to Bayern Munich. They looked mentally and physically tired.

It was still a grim watch, and it was particularly rough given what happened at the weekend too. But I think that loss created this one, and I’m willing to forgive some (though not all) of that.

Joey: 2

Worst collective performance of the season. This team needs to make a statement against Union of Saturday or I’m afraid the season will completely unravel.