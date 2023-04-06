The Daily Bee: Everything is Bad Now

Good Morning Afternoon Fear the Wall,

In the cold light of day everything that seemed to be crumbling around us last night, following a drab 2-0 loss to RB Leipzig in the DFB-Pokal, doesn’t seem so bad after all... Right? No, probably not. Anyway, don’t worry, because I’m here to lift your spirits!

You’ll be pleased to hear that it’s a long weekend here in the UK, with Friday and Monday off for Easter. Four whole days off for yours truly. See, things are already looking up.

And if it’s BVB news you need to cheer you up, how about this report, from Patrick Berger, about what Jude Bellingham had to say after last night’s loss:

Jude Bellingham on his way to the locker room yesterday:



"Always the same shit. So bad! How many times do we playing that shit games!"



@berger_pj #BVB — BVB Newsblog (@bvbnewsblog) April 6, 2023

Or some updates on BVB legend Marco Reus’s contract situation. That’s surely going to put a smile on your face!

Even if Borussia Dortmund is not averse in principle to extending Marco Reus' contract. At least there are doubts and the bosses are critical of the whole thing.



@SPORTBILD #BVB — BVB Newsblog (@bvbnewsblog) April 5, 2023

Y’know, these moments are exactly why I do this job (using job in the loosest possible sense here). To see all those happy faces, knowing that I have turned those frowns upside down and given you something to look forward to. The season isn’t over. It’s just begun. Think of all the different ways we can lose on Saturday!

