MOTM Poll: An Abject Display Against the Cans

The stage was set. All we had to do was beat out-of-form Leipzig and we would have been favorites for the Pokal. Freiburg had done the tough job and disposed of Bayern already. Did we do that? Of course not! After a shocking first half, where BVB posted one shot to the Saxons’ 14, we were lucky enough to be only a goal down. A change of shape at halftime stopped the bleeding, but our black and yellows looked timid and sloppy in possession, failing to threaten until the very last minute of added time when Jamie Bynoe-Gittens was denied by an incredible save. The ensuing corner was cleared easily, and our opponents took full advantage of Greg being out of his goal to double their lead.

I have been informed that watching this game without ripping my own head off does not qualify me for a Man of the Match nomination (though I’d argue I contributed as much to the performance as some of the guys actually on the pitch), so here are four Dortmund players:

Gregor Kobel

Rebounded from Bayern in perfect fashion, putting in some absolutely massive saves to deny Laimer and Olmo. At times during the first half, it felt like he was taking on the entire Leipzig attack singlehandedly. Couldn’t have done anything about the two we conceded.

Emre Can

Put in a surprisingly solid performance both in midfield and defense, making several interceptions and recovery runs. Also had the most touches of any player on the pitch with 106.

Mats Hummels

Should definitely have done a better job closing down Simakan when we conceded the first, but he was hung out to dry a bit by the rest of the defense. Showed his quality on the ball with some progressive passes, and did quite a bit of sweeping-up in the first half.

Donyell Malen

Picked solely because of the “F*** off” he directed at Dr. F**** Brych.

Poll Who Was Your Man of the Match? Gregor Kobel

Emre Can

Mats Humels

Donyell Malen vote view results 75% Gregor Kobel (3 votes)

25% Emre Can (1 vote)

0% Mats Humels (0 votes)

0% Donyell Malen (0 votes) 4 votes total Vote Now

Your Thoughts?

What did you make of this shocker? How excited are we for the Union game? Let us know!