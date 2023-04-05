 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

DFB-Pokal Match Thread: BVB Head East for Quarterfinal Clash With RB Leipzig

Borussia Dortmund look to recover from Bayern Munich loss by beating RB Leipzig in the DFB-Pokal

By Paul Johnson
RB Leipzig v Borussia Dortmund - DFB Cup: Quarterfinal Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

How to watch:

TV: ESPNU/ESPN Deportes (US), Sky Sports Mix (Germany), Viaplay Sports 2 (UK) everywhere else here.

Streaming: ESPN+ (US), Viaplay UK (UK)

When: 12:30 PM EST

