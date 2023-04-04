Looking Around the League: Talking About Anything But the Title Race

Some stuff happened in the Bundesliga title race this weekend but let's not dwell on that because no one is really interested in the Meisterschale. The only races anyone is really interested in are those for the European qualifying spots and to avoid relegation from the Bundesliga, so of course, that is all that we will focus on. If, for some unknown reason, you really want to know about the “title race”, I guess you can Google it or something.

There were some big clashes in the Bundesliga this weekend between teams that are fighting for something at the bottom and near but not at the top of the table. Bochum managed to claim a draw against Frankfurt, Union swept aside the now bottom-of-the-table Stuttgart, and Schalke suffered their first loss since the end of January at the hands of an in-form Bayer Leverkusen.

There are only eight matchdays left in the Bundesliga, and time is running out for the likes of Stuttgart, and possibly even for anyone that might be trying to compete for the title but completely imploded at the weekend.

Here’s how Matchday 26 played out in the Bundesliga:

Results

Frankfurt 1-1 VfL Bochum

Freiburg 1-1 Hertha Berlin

Wolfsburg 2-2 Augsburg

RB Leipzig 0-3 Mainz

Schalke 0-3 Bayer Leverkusen

Union Berlin 3-0 VfB Stuttgart

Bayern Munich 4-2 Borussia Dortmund

FC Köln 0-0 Borussia Monchengladbach

Werder Bremen 1-2 Hoffenheim

Checking in on the Race for Europe

There are a total of six European spots up for grabs at the top of the Bundesliga table, and it seems like there are, at a push, maybe nine teams competing for them right now. There are a couple of teams at the top that will surely claim two of the four Champions League spots, but no one cares about them, and the remaining Champions League places are currently occupied by Union Berlin and Freiburg. Freiburg managed to drop points at home against Hertha Berlin, but luckily for them RB Leipzig went one better and were comfortably beaten by Mainz.

Under Bo Svensson, Mainz have had a few really good seasons. They are just one point adrift in the race for European qualification this season, following a seven-game unbeaten run. However, it’s a little tough to see who they will be able to beat out to claim a place in the top six. RB Leipzig have suffered a couple of losses recently, but even then, Bayer Leverkusen are also primed and ready to claim a spot if any of the top six continue to struggle.

The team that looks most likely to gift the chasing pack with an opportunity is Eintracht Frankfurt, who have failed to win in any of their last five Bundesliga matches.

