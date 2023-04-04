The Daily Bee: Kamada Rumor Cools

Good morning, Fear the Wall.

Let’s see... it appears the rumors linking Japanese playmaker Daichi Kamada to Borussia Dortmund may be dying down. The reliable Sven Westerschulze poured cold water on the transfer today, as the player is still very much considering a move abroad.

❗️X News #Kamada: He’s on verge to leave Frankfurt as a free agent in summer. SGE bosses want his decision this week. Current tendency: NO #BVB! No contact. Understand he prefers Spain now. @Atleti is in! @FCBarcelona monitoring him. Nothing signed. @westsven @SkySportDE pic.twitter.com/1EOtsMh5Im — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) April 3, 2023

I like the idea of bringing in Kamada, but he seems like another player who wants to be in the space where Julian Brandt thrives. With the rumors that BVB will be extending Guerreiro, Reus, and Brandt, that gives you... four players who want to be playing the #10 (Gio), Kamada being the fifth? It seems like a great marketing signing, but potentially a bit overzealous for the squad's needs.

Now, there is an area of the squad that could use reinforcements. Unreliable rumors have noted that Jadon Sancho may be running out of time at Manchester United. The winger was unavailable for a large period after failing to make Gareth Southgate’s World Cup squad, eventually returning to action hoping to stake a new claim for a role in the Red Devil’s squad. It seems that Sancho has still failed to impress the Manchester United brass, who expect every player, regardless of playstyle, to contribute 10+ goals and assists every season. Naturally, Sancho has been linked with a potential move back to BVB. The Black and Yellows could sorely use a player with Sancho’s ability to create attacking opportunities, but not everyone is convinced that his return would look any different than those of Nuri Sahin, Shinji Kagawa, or Mario Götze. Time will tell if there is any substance to these whispers, but this writer certainly would love to see a reunion.

The Daily Buzz

Jadon Sancho. Price? Value to the squad? Baggage? Discuss.