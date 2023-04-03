Injury Setback for Nico Schlotterbeck

Despite playing during this past Saturday’s knock against Bayern, a seemingly previously existing thigh injury has officially put everyone’s favorite center back out of commission for at least a month.

News of a thigh issue was first reported while Nico reported for International duty; muscular issues in his left thigh forced him to withdrawal from playing in Germany’s match against Belgium.

The news of Schlotterbeck’s absence comes at a crucial time for BVB. Ignoring the abysmal loss at the weekend, the squad had been experiencing a bit of a collective hot streak. With dear Schlotti out for the near future, Hummels and Süle may be called upon to fill the Schlotti shaped hole in the squad.

The upcoming month presents the team with some super important matches including this weekend’s home match against 3rd place Union Berlin. Nico remains optimistic that he will return before the season is over to help BVB’s race for the championship...from his lips to the football gods ears!

Der #Schlotterbeck-Ausfall ist bitter für den #BVB. Nach @SkySportNews-Infos fehlt er mit der schweren Muskelverletzung mindestens einen Monat. Der Nationalspieler hat aber die Hoffnung, dass er im Endspurt um die Meisterschaft wieder zurück auf den Platz kehren kann @Sky_Jesco — Sven Westerschulze (@westsven) April 3, 2023

Until then, Get Well Soon, Schlotti!