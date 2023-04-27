The Daily Bee: Reus Re-Signs and He Brings Gifts

Good morning everyone! All of my colleagues here at Fear the Wall have decided there are more important things than the Daily Bee like ‘work’ or ‘family’. The good news is, I’ll be taking them over for the coming days! Prepare for quality to steadily decline as I descend into madness.

Today’s big news is that Marco Reus renewed his contract for another year. If you want actual informative and substantive coverage of this, check out Ander’s article here. What should be the big news today is that Dortmund are selling Reus’s flock on jerseys for free! If you buy a Marco Reus jersey today, it won’t cost more than if you were buying a blank jersey. I know he hasn’t done too well this weekend but for those of you who are looking to buy a jersey, potentially of a championship team, then this could be an option! Check it out in the link below:

The Links:

Former Dortmund player, Erling Haaland, set the record for most goals in the Premier League after bagging a goal, and two assists, against Arsenal yesterday. I think it’s fair to say he has done pretty well since leaving Dortmund.

Sergino Dest is linked to Union Berlin. He would be their replacement after Dortmund purchased Ryerson in the January window.

I had some fun looking at the Bundesliga top scorer chart. Currently, Werder Bremen’s Fullkrug is in first place while the first Dortmund player is Julian Brandt who is joint... twenty-first. Despite not having one central goalscorer, Dortmund have produced 66 goals this season. Not too shabby!

The Daily Buzz

Did you buy this season’s jersey? If not, would you buy it if Dortmund win the league?