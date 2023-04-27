Official: Marco Reus Extends his Contract Until 2024

And so it has happened! Marco Reus has officially extended his contract with Borussia Dortmund until 2024. The club officially confirmed the extension this afternoon. This is certainly great news for every BVB-fan out there. Reus has been a synonym for BVB for the past 11 seasons, and despite him soon turning 34, he’s undoubtedly still a great player. Reus has been providing a steady stream of both goals and assists through his entire career at Dortmund, and despite his injury-riddled career, he will still go down as one of - if not the - greatest player in Dortmund history the day he decides to hang up his boots.

Even though some rumors have swirled about the future of the current Dortmund captain, in the end, this was the only imaginable solution. Reus has always expressed his desire to end his career at Die Westfalenstadion, and it seems like Kehl may just have granted him his wish. Multiple sources have confirmed that Reus has been willing to lower his salary substantially in order to stay at the club — though with some performance-based bonuses.

This makes this decision — solely from a business perspective — a very good deal for the club. Not only is Reus (still) a great player, but his experience has been, and will continue to be, a valuable asset for the club. I honestly see this renewal as just a natural continuation of Marco Reus. In a time where players change clubs more than ever, this extension is just a reminder that there’s still some loyalty left in elite football.

Lastly, I want to recommend the interview Dortmund have made with Marco. There are currently no English subtitles for the video, but they usually become available after a short while. You can also just try to understand German on the fly — your choice! In the interview, Reus speaks about critics, the reasons behind his decision to extend, mentoring young players and his role in the upcoming season. You really get the feeling that he’s Mr. Dortmund, and he’s not in it for anything other than the fact that he loves the club. One might say, that this is what you call Echte Liebe.

Congratulations to Reus, congratulations to the club, and congratulations to all Reus-loving fans! I really he gets rewarded with Die Meisterschale for his loyalty at the end of the season.

Your Thoughts?

Do you feel like it’s right to have our captain stay for another season? If you say no, you might be an imposter.