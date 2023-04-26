The Daily Bee: Watzke, Kehl, and Terzic Plotted a Roast Session Following the Game Against Stuttgart

Good morning everyone! Welcome back to the Daily Bee! In Dortmund news this week, the backroom staff gave the team a stern talking to after the Stuttgart. That’s right, the players were sitting in the training room while Watzke, Kehl, and Terzic took turns grilling the players.

After the 3-3 against Stuttgart, Hans-Joachim Watzke spoke to the team in the dressing room in Brackel:



"How many more times do Bayern have to stomp before you realize that you can become German champions? Or do you not want to become German champions?"



@SPORTBILD #BVB — BVB Newsblog (@bvbnewsblog) April 25, 2023

Apparently, the ‘team-grilling’ was premeditated as Zorc, tWatzke, and Kehl met prior. I assume they rehearsed their speeches on one another. Additionally, Watzke told the team to build off their performances after the winter break and stop making dumb mistakes.

Despite my apprehension to the whole thing, It seems like it worked after Dortmund thrashed Frankfurt 4-0 on the following matchday. Maybe Watzke and crew should find side jobs where they become motivational speakers?

The Links/Random Crap

Malen’s form has been incredible the past few games and it sounds like he is finally earning praise from SportsBild. The player also thanked his second child for motivating him at Dortmund

Arsenal and Manchester City face off in the Premier League today to decide who will be this season’s champion. Should be a good game at 3:00pm EST.

I went Skiing for the first time this weekend. Now, if this season’s Bayern taught us anything it’s that skiing means imminent doom. If Dortmund’s title race explodes, it’s my fault.

The Daily Buzz

All right, let’s test your creative writing! Give me some roasts that Kehl and company could’ve said to our players as they performed their title-race grill session.