MOTM Poll: Dortmund Blow Past Frankfurt to Usurp Bayern for First Place

What. A. Match.

There was no room for error from BVB today. None. Last week’s capitulation has been haunting, to say the least. I could barely open my phone for several days because I could not bare to see anything black and yellow come up on my screen. When presented with another gilded opportunity to take the lead in the Bundesliga, BVB actually managed to get it right. Against Frankfurt, Die Schwarzgelben were the definition of clinical. The team attacked as a unit, pressing hard into the Frankfurt defense at every opportunity. Winning duels, forcing turnovers, and being opportunistic paid dividends for BVB, who brought a deserved 3-0 lead to halftime. Unlike last week, Dortmund took the sting out of the game in the second half and managed a relatively comfortable victory. Things easily could have gone the other way, as Frankfurt had their share of chances to punish slack defending from BVB, but it was not meant to be for the Eagles, and Dortmund have three vital points.

Here are today’s candidates for MOTM.

Doyell Malen

Continuing his outstanding run of form, Donny’s double helped Dortmund open up the lead in the first half, and polish off the game in the second. Malen has been a different breed playing off the right wing. He has looked quicker, more assured, and more comfortable on the ball and with his teammates. Malen deserves all the credit and plaudits for the way he has righted the ship.

Mats Hummels

An outstanding match from the veteran center-back. Hummels was inch-perfect over 90 minutes, organizing the defense, making several vital challenges, and chipping in for the third goal in the match. There were question marks when Hummels was withdrawn last week, and it made a massive impact on the outcome of the match. Today, Hummels reaffirmed his value to the team.

Jude Bellingham

Vintage Jude today. Bellingham was at his best, covering every inch of the field. The Englishman started off the scoring with a stunning spin that turned the Frankfurt defense inside out. In addition, Jude ate up the midfield with five ball recoveries, 64% duels won, and 89% pass accuracy. Haters? Silenced. Rumors? Ignored.

Karim Adeyemi

Adeyemi’s late yellow card disrupted what was due to be, potentially, his best performance so far for Die Schwarzgelben. Two assists were the reward for outstanding effort from the German, who was physical, determined, and intelligent throughout the match. At Salzburg, Adeyemi was a finisher, but it seems the youngster is beginning to really round out his profile as an attacker. He made one bone-headed drive in the box, but otherwise, he had his head on a swivel, looking to find his teammates and create chances. Excellent shift.

Dortmund are back at the top of the table for the second time in the Rückrunde. Cast your vote for today’s MOTM below.