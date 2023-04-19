The Daily Bee: Sebastian Kehl Finds His Right-Hand Man

Good morning everyone! My sincerest apologies for missing last week’s Daily Bee on Wednesday, I’m sure you were all deeply sad and spent the entire day wallowing in your own despair. Don’t worry, I’m back and the highlight of your day has returned.

Okay, enough egotist nonsense, It’s time to talk Dortmund. The news today is that Sebastian Kehl is set to bring in former agent Slaven Stanic will be Kehl’s righthanded man and as a liaison between Kehl and the players. This position is very similar to the one Kehl operated in during Zorc’s final years at the club and we’ll likely see Stanic involved in contract talks following his arrival.

Sebastian Kehl brings Slaven Stanic into the sporting management. The ex Bundesliga professional will be "Coordinator Sport".



Stanic himself is a former player, although he spent the entirety of his career in the lower divisions of German football, before becoming an agent and player liaison at Adidas and Puma. He currently works at Projekt B, an agency group that represents Jurgen Klopp and several Bundesliga coaches amongst others. His career has seen him interact with numerous soccer personalities and he can bring some experience to the negotiating table.

It remains to be seen how involved he’ll actually be and it’s evident that he’ll be in Kehl’s backroom staff rather than a fan-facing position. It also indicates that Kehl is further filling out his team and I’m sure any additional manpower will prove beneficial.

The Links

That’s not all! Kehl is also said to be continuing his rebuild of Dortmund’s medical staff. Despite some notable injuries in the past few months, it’s evident that the squad is more resistant to injuries than in previous years.

AC Milan and Real Madrid advance past Napoli and Chelsea respectively in the UCL.

Signal Iduna, the company sponsoring Dortmund’s stadium are making headlines after their president criticized the Yellow Wall’s latest tifo.

Daily Buzz

Do you have any interest in Dortmund’s backroom staff? If so, what are your thoughts on Kehl’s latest acquisition?