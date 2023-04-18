The Daily Bee: Criticism Rises Against Marco Reus

Good morning, Fear the Wall.

I had the pleasure of not watching the final 20 minutes of Dortmund’s match on Saturday and have done my absolute best to pretend the game stopped when I stopped watching it. The final result was all too real for Borussia Dortmund’s captain, Marco Reus. Reus took heat for his performance in Munich two matchdays ago, and those criticisms rose back to the fore after BVB’s capitulation on Saturday.

One of many pedestrians on the field for Stuttgart’s final goal, Reus did precious little to defend and track back with his team. This was rather out of character for Reus, who has actually been a regular defensive contributor from his advanced role. Still, Reus’s introduction in Brandt’s stead gave Stuttgart a foothold in the game, and Reus was not able to assert any dominance in the game as a player or a leader. One of Dortmund’s regular critics, Stefan Effenberg, took to his column to make that feeling known.

“Captain Marco Reus should really be so hungry for this first championship of his career. But he also has to deliver - on the pitch and in the interviews. What really struck me at BVB: no one is behind - not even Reus. One who analyzes the game in front of the camera.”

I have to agree with Effenberg here. Reus is not only fighting for the title he has chased for years but also for a contract extension. You would think that after how close he came in seasons like 18/19, Reus would do everything to keep history from repeating itself.

The Links

Frankfurt are reportedly negotiating with BVB for the permanent transfer of Ansgar Knauff, per Florian Plettenberg.

Jude Bellingham may be leaning toward another year at BVB, given his current options. Unfortunately, you’re too good, Jude! BVB cannot sell you for less!

The Daily Buzz

I wonder what Thomas Meunier is up to these days. Any thoughts?