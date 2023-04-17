The Daily Bee: Soumaila Coulibaly Receives Abuse After Draw Against Stuttgart

Good morning, folks! I hope you all had a very happy Sunday spent forgetting what happened on Saturday. I certainly didn’t.

Soumaila Coulibaly did not play well on Saturday, but that does not mean he deserves to be abused. Unfortunately, a minority of BVB fans and trolls took to social media to harass Coulibaly, including with racially-charged language, according to Ruhr Nachrichten. While there’s nothing wrong with criticizing a player’s performance on the pitch, resorting to racial abuse is disgusting. And as someone who has written tons of negative things about players in the past, I would never actually try to harass any player directly, whether my criticism was fair or not. I’m sure Coulibaly knows more than any other person that his performance was sub-par, so he doesn’t need random jerks on the internet messaging him.

The Links

Sadio Mané may be leaving Bayern Munich this summer. Bayern fined Mané about €300,000

Lotthar Matthaus has said that Marco Reus should not be considered untouchable as BVB’s captain.

If it makes you guys feel better, Arsenal also blew a 2-0 lead in a manner that might lose them their respective title this weekend.

The Daily Buzz

Is the title chase over for BVB?