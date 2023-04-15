MOTM Poll: Which BVB Player Embarrassed Themselves the Least?

Borussia Dortmund put up another last minute collapse as the squad conceded three goals in the last twenty minutes to throw away the chance of drawing level with Bayern Munich, Despite a routine first half against relegation fodder, Dortmund fell apart in the second half and very few players covered themselves in glory. So, let’s play everyone’s favorite game: Who embarrassed themselves the least?

Donyell Malen

Malen was BVB’s most dangerous attacker and helped contributed to Dortmund’s first two goals by assisting the first and scoring the second, so naturally Edin Terzic subbed him off for Jamie Bynoe-Gittens. Go fucking figure.

Emre Can

After Mats Hummels was subbed off, Can was the only player who had any interest in defending, or at least defending somewhat well. Even then, he committed a few sloppy fouls and didn’t exude the same confidence as one of Dortmund’s traditional center backs. Additionally, he was the only player on the pitch for all 90 minutes that displayed any sort of leadership.

Mats Hummels

Mats Hummels didn’t exactly have a terrific game. Instead, I would say he had a fairly routine 45 minutes where he won 75% of his duels, made eight clearances, and completed 86% of his passes. Mats Hummel’s real claim to today’s MOTM title comes from the fact that everything hit the fan after he was subbed out at halftime. In the second half, Dortmund were sorely missing his leadership and conceded three goals, including the one in the the 96th minute to tie the game. This game probably ends differently with Hummels playing all 45.

Sebastien Haller

Haller bagged a goal and was subbed prior to BVB’s collapse, so at least he can’t be held personally responsible for the shoddy result.

