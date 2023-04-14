The Daily Bee: Mané Punches Sané, Gladbach in Trouble?

Last week sucked, but this week... this week has been alright.

Generally speaking, when your players are punching each other in the locker room, things aren’t exactly going to plan. I normally try not to make these things all about Bayern Munich whenever they do or are involved with something stupid, but sometimes something happens that’s simply too good to pass up. For a club that tends to pride themselves as being mentality monsters, it seems they did not take going down 3-0 particularly well.

We still don’t exactly know what Leroy Sané said to Sadio Mané, outside of unconfirmed tabloid rumors that I won’t even bother linking to, but it must’ve been pretty awful for Mané, who notoriously has a very relaxed personality, take a swing at him.

Sadio Mane has been suspended for one game by Bayern Munich for misconduct pic.twitter.com/vrfmQnuPen — GOAL (@goal) April 13, 2023

Mané has been suspended and fined by the club for one game, and thus will not play this weekend against TSG Hoffenheim.

The Links

Borussia Monchengladbach could be having a real crisis on their hands. Now, in addition to losing Ramy Bensebaini, they will be losing Marcus Thuram on a free transfer, and the club’s long-time captain Lars Stindl will leave and become a free agent. That’s quite a lot of talent leaving for no money in return. Typically, it is very rare for clubs to engage in this poor asset-management and not be punished for it.

BVB have extended the contract of U-23 goalkeeper Marcel Lotka.

Both Nico Schlotterbeck and Niklas Sule will likely miss BVB’s match against Stuttgart tomorrow.

The Daily Buzz

If you staged BVB and Bayern in pitched XI vs XI combat, who would win?