Breaking: Dortmund Extend With Julian Brandt

BVB have officially announced a contract extension for Julian Brandt. The club handed Brandt a new contract that will keep the German International in Dortmund until 2026. Julian Brandt has had somewhat of a rollercoaster-stay in Westfalen so far. The creative midfielder has been bashed multiple times for being way too inconsistent, and rightly so. Jule’s first season with The Black and Yellows was one to forget, averaging one goal contribution for each 200 minutes on the field. The following 20/21 was even worse, as he only managed 3 goals and 2 assists across 1492 minutes of play, roughly resulting in one goal contribution every 300 minutes. This had almost the whole fanbase calling for his head, and he was rumored away to clubs like Arsenal and and Tottenham Hotspur.

The last two seasons have been much better for Brandt, and just when everyone thought he was out, he worked himself back into the starting eleven. In the 21/22 season, he managed one goal contribution every 122 minutes. The current season started slowly for Brandt, but in 2023, the German has basically been responsible for one goal each game. This has earned him not one, but two titles in a row as player of the month in the Bundesliga. It seems like the good Brandt finally has arrived, and he has been rewarded accordingly by Kehl and the board.

I applaud Sebastian Kehl for being able to get this extension done. When Julian Brandt is playing on his highest level, he could play for any club in world football. Throughout his years at Dortmund, he has slowly been whittling away at his inconsistent tendencies. Having his future sealed for the next few years will surely help him focus. Have we found our sort-of-successor to Marco Reus after all?

