The Daily Bee: Checking In on the U-19s

Today I’d like to shift attention toward Dortmund’s famed youth program, specifically the Under-19 team. It is no secret that Dortmund’s U-19 team often boasts abundant talent. This season is no different, as the Black and Yellows lead the U-19 Bundesliga West Division by two points, putting up an 11-4-0 record over the course of the season. That is really something to behold, and with second place only two points behind, it shows how competitive BVB have had to be in this league to maintain top spot. Despite a painful loss in penalties to crash out of the UEFA Youth League, BVB U-19 has proved a force to be reckoned with this season.

Let’s take a look at the key players.

Julian Rijkhoff - Striker

The Dutchman has been in outstanding form for BVB this season, bagging no less than 15 goals in 15 games this season. This number was boosted by a cross-division semi-final against Hertha Berlin yesterday, where Rijkhoff smacked home a casual four goals, including a seven-minute hattrick.

Julian Rijkhoff:



"I just slept well, went to breakfast calmly and was just up for this game."



Paris Brunner - Forward

Brunner made the move from U17 to U19 this season due to his outstanding form. The young German notched an eye-watering 16 goals in six matches for the U17s this year and is already off the mark for the U19s. Brunner will be another prospect to watch as a candidate for the first team.

Nnamdi Collins - Center Back

Another German youth in the setup, Collins is something of a household name in the BVB youth setup. The defender joined the BVB youth setup in 2019, working his way through the U17 setup, into the U19s, and now breaking into BVB II. Collins will be looking to stamp his influence on a title run as the U19 season closes out, looking to impress the bosses and fight for a spot in the first-team roster.

BVB face Hertha for a second leg on Saturday, with a relatively comfortable path to the final after Rijkhoff’s heroics in the first leg. Hopefully, a professional job will follow at the weekend and BVB will chase down a well-earned trophy!

