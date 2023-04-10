The Daily Bee: BVB Look to Extend Marco Reus Contract

Hope everyone had a great Easter/Passover/3rd Weekend of Ramadan if you celebrate, and and fun secular weekend if you don’t. Borussia Dortmund managed to salvage what otherwise would have been one of the worst weeks in the club’s history by defeating Union Berlin 2-1 and sticking around in the title race.

Amidst BVB’s title race, there have been ongoing talks between the club and Marco Reus about the Dortmund legend’s future at the club. His contract expires this summer, but he would very much like to stay in the club that he has made his home over the past decade.

Despite Marco Reus’s apparent struggles and occasional exclusions from the team sheet, the fact is that he’s still quite an effective player. He sits third on the team in Goals + Assists per 90 minutes, above players like Julian Brandt that many consider undroppable. This isn’t to say that he’s been great, or that he hasn’t seen a drop in his standard of play whatsoever, but he’s definitely not done yet in the Bundesliga.

As a result, Borussia Dortmund is looking to extend his contract by a year, albeit at a significantly reduced salary.

Bild reporting Marco Reus & Dortmund are close to agreeing on a contract extension until 2024. However it means a pay cut from 12 mil Euro a year to 7 mil in the best case scenario after bonuses. Reus could have moved away from Germany but set to stay with his local club. #BVB — Derek Rae (@RaeComm) April 10, 2023

This could give Marco a chance to have one last hurrah while contributing to Dortmund’s success, while giving BVB more financial flexibility by shedding some weight from his contract.

The Links

Youssoufa Moukoko is officially the youngest player to make 50 appearances in the Bundesliga.

Per Goal, Sebastian Kehl explained Gio Reyna’s absence against Union Berlin, saying that Reyna had only just returned to training following his illness, and Edin Terzic didn’t think that he was fit enough to take to the pitch.

With a vital 2-0 win over Schalke, Hoffenheim have inched above of their foes from Gelsenkirchen and out of the relegation zone.

The Daily Buzz

Should Marco Reus have a future in Dortmund?