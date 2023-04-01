MOTM Poll: Dortmund Succumb to Bayern in Familiar Fashion

This match was painful to watch. I’m not sure what was worse, Gregor Kobel’s early blunder or seeing Nico Schlotterbeck substituted out with an aggravated injury. Watching Dortmund go down three goals by the middle of the first half was an all too familiar sight in the Allianz Arena. The loss leaves BVB two points behind the Bavarians but this was in no way a title decider. If Dortmund can shrug this off and return to their stronger 2023 form, then this title race is far from decided. I still feel optimistic...

Nobody in Black and Yellow had a fantastic game today so we’ve tried our best to name a few Man of the Match contenders.

Here are our picks for MOTM:

Donny Malen

While he only played the second half, Malen’s pace was immediately noticeable on the field. Donny registered half (2) of Dortmund’s total shots on target and one of those found the back of the net. It was actually a great goal, but came far too late to make a difference.

Emre Can

Emre Can was one of the stronger midfield players today with an 89% successful pass rate and several accurate long ball passes. When Jude Bellingham was brought down in Bayern’s box, Emre Can stepped up to convert the subsequent penalty kick.

Rapha Guerreiro

Rapha continues to produce stronger performances since Terzic moved him into the midfield. Unfortunately this was not a brilliant showing, but he still managed to assist Donny’s goal. Rapha looked better than most of our squad.

Marius Wolf

Wolf has really found his way into becoming a regular starter in Black and Yellow and he deserves this for his work rate alone. But effort doesn't always lead to a result and today Wolf’s effort was on full display, even at 0-4 down. I have to respect that. Like Guerreiro, Wolf looked better than most of the squad. #UnleashtheWolf

Poll Who was your Man of the Match? Donny Malen

Emre Can

Rapha Guerreiro

Marius Wolf vote view results 59% Donny Malen (75 votes)

21% Emre Can (27 votes)

3% Rapha Guerreiro (5 votes)

15% Marius Wolf (19 votes) 126 votes total Vote Now

Heads Up! We travel to Leipzig on Wednesday for a crucial cup quarterfinal.

What did you think of of the Match?