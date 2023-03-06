 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Daily Bee: Gregor Kobel a Gameday Decision in London

By Sean Keyser
TSG Hoffenheim v Borussia Dortmund - Bundesliga Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Good morning, folks!

I unfortunately couldn’t catch any of the Bundesliga action this weekend, as I was busy camping in the swamps of South Carolina. I owe a big thank you to my fellow writers for covering the action.

The biggest news, of course, is Borussia Dortmund’s upcoming match in the Champions League against Chelsea. With a tight 1-0 lead, BVB will only need a draw to advance to the next round.

Gregor Kobel a Gametime Decision

A few days ago, it was reported that BVB goalkeeper Gregor Kobel was unlikely to play against Chelsea on Tuesday in the Champions League. While whether the Swiss goalkeeper will ultimately suit up at Stamford Bridge is still entirely up in the air, he is at least travelling to London with the rest of the squad so that he is at least available on match day should he be ready to play.

However, according to Sport1, Karim Adeyemi has not made the trip, which means Enzo Fernandez may actually sleep easy tonight.

How confident are you about tomorrow’s match, from 0 (no confidence) to 10 (win guaranteed)?

