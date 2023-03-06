The Daily Bee: Gregor Kobel a Gameday Decision in London

Good morning, folks!

I unfortunately couldn’t catch any of the Bundesliga action this weekend, as I was busy camping in the swamps of South Carolina. I owe a big thank you to my fellow writers for covering the action.

The biggest news, of course, is Borussia Dortmund’s upcoming match in the Champions League against Chelsea. With a tight 1-0 lead, BVB will only need a draw to advance to the next round.

Gregor Kobel a Gametime Decision

A few days ago, it was reported that BVB goalkeeper Gregor Kobel was unlikely to play against Chelsea on Tuesday in the Champions League. While whether the Swiss goalkeeper will ultimately suit up at Stamford Bridge is still entirely up in the air, he is at least travelling to London with the rest of the squad so that he is at least available on match day should he be ready to play.

#BVB - Borussia Dortmund fliegt mit Keeper Gregor Kobel nach London. Einsatz aber fraglich. Sportchef Sebastian Kehl: „Wir werden morgen gucken, ob es reicht!“ Malen ist ebenfalls dabei, Adeyemi fehlt. @berger_pj @hotrott pic.twitter.com/l18rmBAxGm — SPORT1 (@SPORT1) March 6, 2023

However, according to Sport1, Karim Adeyemi has not made the trip, which means Enzo Fernandez may actually sleep easy tonight.

The Links

Chelsea beat Leeds United 1-0 in their last match before facing BVB on Tuesday. Per Football London, Reece James and Cesar Azpilicueta are unlikely to play, while Thiago Silva is confirmed to be out for the match.

According to Bild, Marco Reus will need to accept a salary cut to stay in Dortmund.

Manchester United lost 7-0 for the first time since 1931, in an absolute beatdown at the hands of Liverpool.

Fivethirtyeight gives BVB a 16% chance of winning the Bundesliga title.

The Daily Buzz

How confident are you about tomorrow’s match, from 0 (no confidence) to 10 (win guaranteed)?