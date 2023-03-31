The Daily Bee: Countdown to Der Klassiker

Good Morning Fear the Wall,

We’re just one day away from one of the bigger Der Klassiker’s in recent memory. That’s a whole day less than I initially thought, because I woke up this morning thinking it’s Thursday. I was just about to write Thursday’s Daily Bee when Sean asked if someone could get it today, suggesting it’s actually Friday, when he’s on DB duties... I’ve had a few days off work and clearly time has lost all meaning. Anyway, for anyone that was wondering where the Daily Bee was yesterday, there’s your answer. I didn’t write it. In a haze of annual leave.

Since we’re just over 24 hours away from a Der Klassiker that is of real importance, it’s a little difficult to find much else to talk about. We often go into this games either too early in the season to really place considerable weight on the outcome, or late enough into the season that Borussia Dortmund are chasing Bayern Munich, making the game a bit of a swing for the fences. This time, however, BVB are a point ahead in the league, and there’s a real shot at the Meisterschale, especially if they come away from tomorrow’s game with anything.

It certainly seems that this is not lost on the leaders at BVB, both on and off the pitch:

Marco Reus:



"It's not the decisive game, but it's a very important one. That confidence, when you win the game, you take it with you into the next games. Hopefully we will be ready."



@SkySportDE #BVB — BVB Newsblog (@bvbnewsblog) March 30, 2023

During the winter training camp, Hans-Joachim Watzke is said to have made an appeal to the team. With his voice raised, he delivered a monologue that lasted 30 minutes to fire up the players.



@SPORTBILD #BVB — BVB Newsblog (@bvbnewsblog) March 29, 2023

I won’t spend much more time focusing on tomorrow’s big game, since the preview will be coming out soon and I don’t want to steal all of Sean’s content, but having so much riding on the game is exciting!

The Links

Most of the news is focusing on the upcoming game, but here’s the best of the remaining scraps:

BVB are apparently leading the race for Lorient’s talented French midfielder, Enzo Le Fée.

Dortmund are looking to extend Gregor Kobel’s contract until 2027 or 2028, with a big pay rise.

It’s not a done deal yet, but things are looking good for Daichi Kamada to BVB.

The Daily Buzz

Anyone got a good cure for the intense disorientation you feel when you are so heavily vacationed that you completely forget your days?