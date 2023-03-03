MOTM Poll: Dortmund Defeat Leipzig 2-1 to Record Tenth Consecutive Win

That’s ten wins from ten games in 2023 and I couldn't be more excited to write that. The Friday night scoring was opened by Marco Reus after Leipzig keeper, Janis Blaswich brought him down in the box. Our captain converted the subsequent penalty kick making it 1-0. Eighteen minutes later, Emre Can doubled the lead through a strike from outside the box. The second half became tense as Leipzig pressed high up the pitch. Emil Forsberg scored a sliding goal, assisted from David Raum to cut Dortmund’s lead in half. Strong defending and an impressive performance from stand-in keeper Alexander Meyer ensured BVB finished the match as winners.

Here are the FTW picks for Man of the Match

Marco Reus

The BVB captain was heavily involved in attacking progression and boasts a 94% pass success rate for this game. His ball control in drawing the penalty leading to the first goal was incredible. Stepping up to take the penalty was also a sign of his confidence. On a different night, Reus would have had a second goal.

Nico Schlotterbeck

Nico treated fans to another great performance with numerous successful challenges both inside and outside the box. He looked to have saved a shot in stoppage time too. Nico Schlotterbeck is in form right now with a great balance of speed and precision. He has solidified himself as an important part of this back line and will be vital throughout the rest of this season.

Emre Can

Emre Can has become a leader for Dortmund in 2023. He seems to have overcome the hot-headed persona that has followed him for some time. He’s been strong in the defensive midfield and dropped into the back line when he was needed. And that’s not even mentioning his offensive contributions, scoring Dormund’s second with a strike through a cluster of bodies.

Alexander Meyer

When news broke of Gregor Kobel picking up an injury in the warmup, Alex was thrust between the sticks and he needed to perform. He did just that. Meyer made four saves and two of those were in the final minutes of this game. This should be a confidence boost for Dortmund’s number two.

Who was your Man of the Match?

Poll Who was your Man of the Match? Marco Reus

Nico Schlotterbeck

Emre Can

Alexander Meyer vote view results 30% Marco Reus (29 votes)

31% Nico Schlotterbeck (30 votes)

23% Emre Can (22 votes)

13% Alexander Meyer (13 votes) 94 votes total Vote Now

Your Thoughts

Tell us your thoughts on the match! Who was your man of the match?