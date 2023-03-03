The Daily Bee: Marco Rose Returns to the Westfalenstadion

This has the rare distinction of being a Bundesliga matchday Daily Bee, which means that it will get even less attention than usual. If you’re still reading this, bravo, you’re one of the real ones.

Today’s match will be Marco Rose’s official Borussia Dortmund homecoming. Although he has already faced his old club once (and won), he has not yet faced BVB in front of the famous Yellow Wall. I’m curious what the fans’ reaction to him will be, as he was quite well-liked and the club parted with him so unceremoniously and in a seemingly unjustifiable manner.

Unfortunately, I don’t have any spicy Rose quotes about how he would love to get a winner over against the club that sacked him, so you’ll have to settle for some other news:

The Links

Karim Adeyemi will begin training with the team next week.

Watch the BVB U-19s beat Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Youth League.

The Daily Buzz

What’s your score projection for today’s game?