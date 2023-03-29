The Daily Bee: U-20 World Cup Moved

Good morning everyone and happy Wednesday! I hope you’re all getting ready for the big match Vs Bayern this weekend. I’ll be on vacation in New York City but I plan on watching it somewhere out there.

Apart from my travel plans, other soccer need hit the Twitter feeds today.

Indonesia Lose the World Cup

FIFA has pulled the U20 World Cup from Indonesia.



The tournament is still set to run May 20-June 11 and FIFA will announce a new host "as soon as possible".



The United States are qualified for the premier youth int'l tournament. — Tom Bogert (@tombogert) March 29, 2023

The U20 World Cup will have a new home! Indonesia, the country planning on hosting this summer’s tournament, had their hosting rights pulled following the governor of Bali’s attempts to ban Israel from competing. Now, Fifa will scour for new hosts and it’s highly reported that Argentina will be the next site. Several Dortmund players in both the first team and youth teams will likely feature in the tournament.

More Nagelsmann Rumors

De Ligt on Nagelsmann: “I didn't see it coming, I was surprised. We are second in the league, in the quarter-finals of the German cup and in the quarter-finals of the Champions League. There's still everything to play for”, told @NOS #FCBayern



“I’ve sent him a message”. pic.twitter.com/nEkda9twO4 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 29, 2023

Apparently, several Bayern Munich players were surprised to see Nagelsmann removed as head coach. De Ligt, who has been one of Bayern’s best players this season, has come out and given his support for Nagelsmann. Obviously, his answer was very political and he just wished his old coach the best. Still, it may be beneficial for Dortmund if Bayern’s ‘new coach bounce’ was replaced by a ‘the new coach has to win us over before we’re fully committed plateau’. I’m still workshopping the title.

