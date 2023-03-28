The Daily Bee: Adeyemi Still Not Pain Free

Good morning, Fear the Wall.

Today’s news comes from the injury table.

According to the reliable Sven Westerschulze, Adeyemi felt pain while working in training today, bringing into question his fitness ahead of the game against Bayern Munich. Many fans are clamoring about the five-week length of Adeyemi’s three-week injury, but those fans would be well reminded that Adeyemi tore a muscle fiber. The extent of a muscle fiber tear can vary significantly, and rehabilitation is never predictable. Still, the loss of Adeyemi for BVB's biggest match of probably the last several years is a significant blow. Hopefully, Donyell Malen will be able to silence his doubter and build on a good performance against Köln, as Terzic will likely look to the Dutchman to be Dortmund’s pacey outlet forward.

Revisiting Would You Rather

If you did not have a chance to read our weekend release, a Would You Rather questionnaire, please feel free to check it out and cast your votes!

Starting at the top, one of the closest results of the article.

I was quite surprised to see Jude edge out Gregor in this instance. I voted for Kobel due to the stability that he would provide at a position of difficulty for BVB, and the commitment he has expressed to the club. Maybe I am too hardened from watching players like Sancho leave, which tore at the very fabric of my being. Now when I see a headline-making player, I already start accepting their departure. To be fair though, Kobel has made plenty of headlines himself this season.

The Links

BILD has reported BVB is offering Jude Bellingham a contract extension at €15 million per season, with a €150 million release clause.

The reliable Patrick Berger has reported that, according to DFB head coach Hansi Flick, Nico Schlotterbeck should be fit for Der Klassiker despite concerns about an injury.

The Daily Buzz

Chances are only one of Malen, Brandt, and Reus will start in Der Klassiker. Which one would you drop? Let us know in the comments.