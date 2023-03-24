The Daily Bee: Bayern Munich Sack Julian Nagelsmann, Hire Thomas Tuchel

Good morning, folks!

If you’re a Bayern Munich player or coach, there’s lesson to be learned over the last few months: never, EVER, go skiing in the middle of the season. First, a few months ago, Manuel Neuer snapped his tibia while presumably attempting a 720, and now Julian Nagelsmann, who until now had little indication that his job was in any danger, learned that he had unceremoniously been sacked by Bayern Munich, reportedly first learning the news through the media, not from his bosses.

Exclusive news confirmed: Julian Nagelsmann is set to be sacked with an immediate effect as FC Bayern coach. #FCBayern



News revealed earlier tonight now being confirmed by club sources too. pic.twitter.com/VcWEJPXQcY — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 23, 2023

It’s still not quite clear why Bayern Munich chose to release their young, cardigan-sporting manager. Perhaps they deemed that doing something as pathetic as losing to Bayer Leverkusen in a high-leverage match is an unforgiveable sin. In reality, Derek Rae reported on Twitter that it wasn’t one individual reason, but an accumulation of factors, such as Nagelsmann firing Manuel Neuer’s favorite goalkeeping coach.

Whatever it was, Bayern apparently decided that there was a better manager who would be easier to work with:

Thomas Tuchel has agreed a deal to become Bayern Munich's new manager, reports @FabrizioRomano pic.twitter.com/BnCB9ztncp — B/R Football (@brfootball) March 23, 2023

As it turns out, Raphael Guerreiro's two games in midfield have scared Bayern so much that they decided to hire the manager who first tried it out. Thomas Tuchel is one of the most tactically adept managers in the world, but as we BVB fans, and more recently Chelsea and PSG fans, know, he is notoriously difficult to work with. He loves to be in full control, and he constantly clashes with other big egos in the sporting department. Well... it’s a good thing there aren’t any of those in Munich!

Tuchel will have his first training session in Munich on Monday, just in time to prepare for Der Klassiker. Hopefully they don’t have some kind of new-manager bounce because of it.

Other News

Jude Bellingham helped England to victory against Italy in the EURO 2024 qualifiers.

Historic win. Congrats to the skipper, unbelievable achievement! pic.twitter.com/D4erPlDZP3 — Jude Bellingham (@BellinghamJude) March 23, 2023

Ramadan Mubarak!

