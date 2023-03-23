Daily Bee: Countdown to Der Klassiker

Good afternoon everyone! Welcome back to the Daily Bee. Paul is off being an intellectual so I’m taking over todays shenanigans. Let’s look ahead at Der Klassiker:

Injury Watch

Yesterday we focused on Bayern Munichs injuries, so today we’ll look at Dortmund’s. It appears that Sportsbild is giving the team an (almost) clean bill of health going forward. Julian Brandt, Gregor Kobel, Karim Adeyemi, and Salih Özcan all appear to be fit enough to return to the lineup on April 1st. Unfortunately, Moukoko and JBG will be set to miss the match.

It can be assumed that Gregor Kobel will be in goal again against Bayern.



Julian Brandt will also be an option again.



Karim Adeyemi could be in a tight spot.



Salih Özcan will be able to play against Bayern.



With all these returnees, we’re back to our positive dilemma; what lineup do you roll out?Despite Brandt being back-to-back Bundesliga Player of the Month, Guerreiro put together two fantastic matches in his same position. How do you start them both? Do you drop Reus? For Adeyemi and Malen, which one do you let build off their recent performances? Tough questions for Terzic but I’m sure there’s no wrong answer. Well, unless Modeste plays the whole game.

The Links

Passlack looks set to leave Borussia Dortmund. The fullback had spent 10 years at the club thus far.

Mateu Morey was once again spotted in training. It’s a good sign for the youngster as he returns from almost two years out.

Outside of soccer, my March madness bracket is awful. I’m in the bottom 4.9% of all ESPN brackets.

The Daily Buzz

Give me your way too early lineup predictions then bicker about them in the comments.