Looking Around the League: Drama As Far as the Eye Can See

In the last couple of these Bundesliga roundups I have had a lot to say about Hoffenheim, particularly in the context of what a win can do for a team near the bottom of the table. Having watched the likes of Schalke and Bochum picking up points in a hope to claw their way out of the relegation zone, while Hoffenheim were on an absolutely torrid losing run, I was pretty convinced they were doomed...

So it should come as no surprise that Hoffenheim responded by winning a huge game against almost-as-bad Hertha Berlin!

Heading into the international break, this Hoffenheim win has only made the dogfight at the bottom of the Bundesliga even tighter. There are five points separating Stuttgart in last place and Bochum in 14th. I have no idea who is going to go down. Hoffenheim seem to be very, very bad, but maybe this win will spur them on?

Here’s how Matchday 25 played out in the Bundesliga:

Results

Borussia Monchengladbach 2-2 Werder Bremen

VfL Bochum 1-0 RB Leipzig

Hoffenheim 3-1 Hertha Berlin

Augsburg 1-1 Schalke

VfB Stuttgart 0-1 Wolfsburg

Borussia Dortmund 6-1 FC Köln

Union Berlin 2-0 Frankfurt

Bayer Leverkusen 2-1 Bayern Munich

Mainz 1-1 Freiburg

Standings

Competition On All Fronts

For the last few weeks I’ve focused on the relegation battle in these roundups. BVB fans are very much focused on the top of the Bundesliga, so I thought it would be good to check in on what is going on at the opposite end. But there’s so many good stories that I could have talked about going on in the league at the moment.

There’s a really good battle going on at every meaningful spot in the league. There’s a real title race going on between Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich; the fight for the remaining two Champions League spots between Union Berlin, Freiburg, and RB Leipzig is incredibly tight; Frankfurt, Wolfsburg, Bayer Leverkusen, and Mainz are all in with a shot at European football next season; and of course, there’s the relegation battle going on at the bottom. The Bundesliga isn’t always this good, so we should enjoy it while it lasts!

There were a number of big games that contributed to these scraps going on at various spots in the league, including Bochum’s win against RB Leipzig, and Union Berlin’s win against Frankfurt. But lets be honest, there’s only one game you all want to see:

Your Thoughts?

Outside of the title race, what do you think is the most interesting mini-league going on in the Bundesliga right now?