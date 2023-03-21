The Daily Bee: Old Injuries Haunt Jamie Bynoe-Gittens

Good morning, Fear the Wall.

Ah, injuries. Few things are so reliable in the Dortmund squad. Goals, players, and coaches all come and go, but the injuries seem to stick around.

It seems Dortmund’s prodigious young Englishman Jamie Bynoe-Gittens could face a spell on the sidelines after aggravating his shoulder, but the opposite shoulder he injured in the fall. According to Kicker, JBG has been managing this pain since January, but could now face up to a month on the sidelines in an effort to get a proper diagnosis and treatment plan.

JBG had been a little short of form for the last few matchdays, and his injury may provide some explanation for that. Certainly getting fouled 100-200 times a game due to his outstanding trickery caused him to put some unneeded pressure on his shoulder, and potentially with the international break pending, he saw it as the right time to get some proper treatment. Hopefully, Jamie will be pain-free soon enough.

International Role Call:

Here’s where BVB’s finest are headed during the international injury-fest... I mean break.

Gio Reyna - USA

Donyell Malen - Netherlands

Sébastien Haller - Ivory Coast

Julian Ryerson - Norway

Jude Bellingham - England

Rapha Guerreiro - Portugal

Thomas Meunier - Belgium

Nico Schlotterbeck, Marius Wolf, Emre Can - Germany

What will Gio Reyna’s return to the USMNT mean for the youngster? Will it be a chance to regain form or reignite tensions? Let us know in the comments.