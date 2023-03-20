The Daily Bee: TOP OF THE LEAGUE

TOP OF THE LEAGUE! TOP OF THE LEAGUE! TOP OF THE LEAGUE! TOP OF THE LEAGUE!

I don’t know if anybody has mentioned it yet, but Borussia Dortmund are currently top of the league. The Bundesliga. Top. Nummer Eins. Spitzenreiter. “The Top Cheese,” the Big Kahuna, or whatever else you can think of. And no, this isn’t match day four, or match day 12, or match day 17: it’s match day twenty-five. There are only nine games remaining in the season!

You can obviously tell that I’m excited, but I’m also well aware that things could turn south. The lead is the definition of tenuous: only one point separates Dortmund from sliding back ignominiously into second place. The title is not yet won, but for the first time in many years, as the season winds down, Borussia Dortmund’s fate will be in its own hands.

The Links

As Anders covered yesterday, Borussia Dortmund are considering contract extensions for both Raphael Guerreiro and Marco Reus, as reported by Ruhr Nachrichten.

Jamie Bynoe-Gittens has been nursing a lingering shoulder injury for several months, and is now looking to miss an extended period of time to recover. Meanwhile, Salih Özcan and Gregor Kobel are staying in Dortmund while their respective international teams travel for the upcoming break.

This isn’t a link, but Virginia, Kansas, and Purdue choking absolutely crushed my March Madness bracket. Go Longhorns!!!

While Borussia Dortmund were busy taking the lead in the Bundesliga with a whopping 7-1 victory, some shoddy tinpot sideshow known as “El Clasico” was taking place over in Catalonia.

Meanwhile, in the FA Cup, Fulham yeeted themselves out of the tournament after Willian, Marco Silva, and Aleksandar Mitrovic each got sent off in a matter of minutes. After Willian used his arm to block an obvious goalscoring opportunity, Mitrovic decided to strong-arm the referee by literally strong-arming him. With his arm. His actual arm. Yeah... you can’t do that.

MITROVIC beefing the ref pic.twitter.com/V1N126ycjb — UtdPlug (@UtdPlug) March 19, 2023

The Daily Buzz

Did I mention we’re TOP OF THE LEAGUE???