Report: BVB to Offer Contract Extensions for Raphael Guerreiro and Marco Reus

WE ARE TOP OF THE TABLE EVERYONE! THANK YOU XABI ALONSO!

With that out of the way, it’s time to talk a bit about contracts. Borussia Dortmund have some important players whose contracts are ending in the summer. Among these players are Marco Reus, Mats Hummels and Raphael Guerreiro. Not too long ago, it seemed like Raphael Guerreiro’s six-year stint with the Black-and-Yellows was about to end. The Portuguese international has been a phenomenal player through his years in Dortmund, but his lack of defensive contributions has been one of the reasons BVB haven’t been able to stabilize the defense for quite some time. He has often left Nico Schlotterbeck for a one-against-two when caught and dispossessed high up on the pitch. Even the most die hard Guerreiro-fans have taken note of this, and even I — a true Rapha-enjoyer — have been critical of his performances.

With Julian Brandt out with an injury and Mahmoud Dahoud out of favor, Terzic decided to place Rapha in the midfield for the game against Schalke 04. Since then, Rapha hasn’t looked back. In his last two games, the Portuguese talisman has accumulated three assists and two goals — an absolutely ridiculous return across two matches. The two performances have seemingly opened the eyes of both the board and Edin Terzic, and per Ruhr Nachrichten, Guerreiro is now set to be offerede a two-year extension of his current contract. I’m a huge Guerreiro fan, and I’ve been moaning about him being used wrong for quite some time. He is one of — if not the — most technically gifted players on the team, and if you don’t believe me, you can scour the internet for multiple interviews with current and former BVB-players, who will say the exact same.

Marco Reus to be Offered a Contract Extension as well

As of late, rumors have been swirling that Marco Reus has been trying to negotiate a new contract with BVB. And after the captain’s stellar form this season, he’s set to be offered a contract that could potentially see him finish his career in the Ruhr District. Per Ruhr Nachrichten, Reus is set to be offered a contract that’s somewhat similar to his current one.

The soon-to-be 34 year-old has — despite his age — been crucial for Edin Terzic’s side, and I don’t think anyone in the Dortmund-camp would be opposed to see him finish his career with his boyhood club. As per the report, Reus is set to earn around six million euros — a relatively big pay cut from his current salary of 11 million euros. If Kehl can get both of these deals done, it would be another genius stroke in a long streak of very good deals under his lead.

