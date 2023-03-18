MOTM Poll: Borussia Dortmund Thrash FC Köln at the Westfalenstadion

It was an exhilarating evening in Dortmund as the Black and Yellows came out of the gates flying against their opponents, FC Köln. Raphael Guerreiro opened the scoring in the fifteenth minute before Sebastian Haller doubled the lead two minutes later. Just after the half-hour mark, Marco Reus and Donyell Malen found the scoresheet making it four first half goals from four different goal scorers. Although Köln’s Davie Selke scored just before halftime, it was only a consolation as Sebastian Haller and Marco Reus each found the net again in the second half to make it 6-1. This was an entertaining game for Borussia Dortmund fans and we love when the team makes it this hard to pick a Man of the Match.

Here are our picks for Man of the Match:

Rapha Guerreiro

While I’ve complained about Guerrero’s defensive deficiencies, I have to admit that Terzic’s decision to move Rapha into the attacking midfield has really highlighted the Portugal international’s strengths. With a pair of assists and a goal, Rapha was vital in the attack. Sebastian Kehl and company may start reconsidering a new contract for Guerreiro if he keeps up this level of performance.

Donyell Malen

I don’t want to jinx anything but I’ve been really pleased with Donny’s creative output recently. Injures have given Malen another chance to show what he’s capable of and he has seized that opportunity with both hands. While he does still have a tendency to shoot directly at the keeper, Malen showed that through sheer power, even that strategy can work. In addition to his goal, Donny produced a pair of assists to top off a brilliant performance.

Marco Reus

Our reliable captain showed up to play football today and scored a brace with the only two shots he had. Marco’s pace on the left wing frustrated Köln defender Benno Schmitz throughout the match, and Reus’s pass accuracy contributed to a dominant team performance.

Mahmoud Dahoud

Dahoud had a whopping 94% pass completion this evening and while he didn’t score or assist, he was the game’s unsung hero. Mo’s ball control in the midfield dictated the flow of play throughout large portions of the game. We’ll be sad to see him leave this summer.

Poll Who was your MOTM? Rapha Guerreiro

Donyell Malen

Marco Reus

Mahmoud Dahoud vote view results 56% Rapha Guerreiro (45 votes)

20% Donyell Malen (16 votes)

15% Marco Reus (12 votes)

7% Mahmoud Dahoud (6 votes) 79 votes total Vote Now

Honorable Mentions: Marius Wolf, Niklas Süle, Sebastian Haller, Jude Bellingham

Your Thoughts?

What did you think of the match? Let us know in the comments!